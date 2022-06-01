This evening, two of football’s superpowers will clash heads for bragging rights at the most famous stadium in Europe.

In 2021, Italy lifted the Euro 2020 title on the back of a thrilling campaign. On the other side of the world, Argentina were crowned as the winners of the Copa America. Therefore, the two nations will battle it out in the prestigious Finalissima at Wembley.

Moreover, this will be the final international match for departing Juventus legend Giorgio Chiellini.

According to Calciomercato, Leonardo Bonucci will fittingly start alongside his longtime teammate in Roberto Mancini’s 4-3-3 formation.

The Juventus duo should be joined by Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Emerson Palmieri at the back with Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal.

In midfield, Jorginho will start in between Matteo Pessina and Nicolò Barella, while Andrea Belotti leads the frontline flanked by Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Bernardeschi.

On the other hand, Lionel Scaloni’s formation should also feature some familiar names for the Bianconeri supporters.

Argentina should deploy a 4-4-2 formation spearheaded by Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez. The right flank in particular will be manned by two Juventus transfer targets, Nahuel Molina and Angel Di Maria. Moreover, former Bianconeri defender Cristian Romero should lead the backline.

ITALIA (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson Palmieri; Pessina, Jorginho, Barella; Bernardeschi, Belotti, Raspadori. (Bench: Cragno, Meret, Florenzi, Acerbi, Bastoni, Spinazzola, Cristante, Locatelli, Pellegrini, Tonali, Politano, Scamacca). C. Mancini.

ARGENTINA (4-4-2): D. Martinez; Molina, Otamendi, Romero, Acuna; Di Maria, De Paul, Guido Rodriguez, Nico Gonzalez; Lautaro, Messi. (Bench: Armani, Musso, Montiel, Pezzella, Perez, Senesi, Mac Allister, Lo Celso, Palacios, Gomez, Alvarez, Correa). C. Scaloni.