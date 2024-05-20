Italian football journalist Alfredo Pedullà believes the future of Juventus defender Daniele Rugani could lie elsewhere with Napoli keeping tabs on the situation.

The 29-year-old has been on the club’s books since 2015 when he joined the Bianconeri after making a name for himself as a highly-promising teenager at Empoli.

However, the centre-back’s contract will expire at the end of the season, leaving his future up in the air.

According to Pedullà (via Sportitalia), Napoli have inquired about the player’s availability, as they look to revamp their defensive department in the summer.

The Partenopei will thus attempt to sign the Italian on a free transfer once his Juventus contract expires. They reportedly offered Rugani a three-year contract with 2.5 million euros as net wages in addition to bonuses.

On the other hand, the Bianconeri will hold talks with the player’s agent Davide Torchia on Monday in an attempt to reach a solution.

The management could ask the defender’s representative to sign a renewal and then evaluate offers together. But it remains to be seen if the player would agree to this arrangement.

The source also believes that the identity of the next Juventus coach will heavily influence Rugani’s fate. Despite his lack of playing time under Max Allegri, the two men had great esteem for one another.

Therefore, it remains to be seen if Thiago Motta – who is the most likely candidate to replace Allegri next season – is an admirer of the defender.

This season, Rugani has made 17 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals in the process.