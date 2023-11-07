Since joining Juventus in 2015, Daniele Rugani has been mostly overlooked and reduced to a mere benchwarmer.

The Italian even spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan between Stade Rennais and Cagliari before making his return to the club.

But following Danilo’s injury while on international duty, the 29-year-old has been featuring week in week out in Max Allegri’s starting formation.

The former Empoli man is arguably delivering his most impressive displays since making the switch to Turin almost nine years ago.

In fact, Juventus never conceded a goal with Rugani on the pitch this season.

So according to ilBianconero, the management is now looking to offer the centre-back a new contract as his current deal will expire at the end of the season.

The Italian currently earns 3.5 million euros as net wages per season. Nonetheless, he will probably have to accept a pay cut if he wishes to extend his stay at Allegri’s court.

The Juventus hierarchy is working on several contract renewals at the moment while attempting to lower the wage bill.

The source expects the defender to earn a new contract that runs until 2026.

Juve FC say

With his recent impressive displays, Rugani is proving that he remains a reliable defender that the club can resort to at any given moment of the season.

Even Jose Mourinho had voiced his envy towards Allegri for possessing such a quality back-up on the bench.

Therefore, extending Rugani’s stay is certainly a move in the right direction.