Juventus defensive target insists he is happy at Atalanta

Juventus wants to add Giorgio Scalvini to their squad, but the youngster insists he is happy at Atalanta.

The 19-year-old is one of the finest young Italian talents on the books of La Dea now and it seems just a matter of time before he steps up to another club.

The youngster has delivered some top-level performances in Serie A since he broke onto the scene at Bergamo.

Juve continues to monitor him and the Bianconeri are not the only top club chasing him, but the defender insists he is focused on playing for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side.

He said via Calciomercato:

“It’s always nice, but I’m 100% focused on Atalanta and I’m just thinking about doing well here.”

Juve FC Says

Scalvini is one of the finest young Italian talents on the market now and he will develop well because Atalanta knows how to groom players.

It might be too early for us to bring him to Turin, but the youngster must always be on our radar and if we get encouragement that he might leave, we must act to be his next home.

For now, Scalvini has so much more development to do and it will be hard to convince him to move.