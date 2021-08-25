Juventus defensive target refuses to leave his current club

Juventus wants to sign Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti, but Calciomercato says the Frenchman looks set to stay at the Spanish club as he has rejected the idea of leaving.

The World Cup winner has suffered a number of injuries that have forced him out of the plans of Ronald Koeman.

The Dutch manager has told him he has to leave because he is not in his plans and Barcelona also needs to cut his wages from their accounts.

The Catalans will allow him to join another club for free, but Calciomercato states in the same report he has told them he is staying.

The former Lyon man has interest from AS Roma also, with Jose Mourinho looking to rebuild the Rome club so he can challenge for the Scudetto in this campaign.

Juventus has sold Merih Demiral and a few clubs are interested in Daniele Rugani and Radu Dragusin.

If both centre backs leave, Juve will need backup options and Umtiti is perfect for that role.

If they cannot land him or another defender, they might block a move away for Rugani and Dragusin so that it does not leave them exposed in case of injury or suspension.

It will be interesting to see if Umtiti changes his mind before the transfer window finally closes.