Juventus defensive target will gladly return to Serie A

Juventus could get Emerson Palmieri in the summer as the left-back impresses on loan at Lyon.

The Chelsea man is spending this season at the French club and he has been one of their finest players.

The Blues attempted to recall him in the January transfer window after suffering an injury crisis, but Lyon refused to do a deal with them.

He would now spend the rest of this season on loan in France, but his long-term future remains uncertain.

Tutto Sport says amidst interest from Juve, the defender could eventually leave Stamford Bridge in the summer.

It claims he is interested in a move back to Serie A where he has been impressive for AS Roma before.

If he gets an offer from Juve or any other club in the competition, he will gladly jump at the chance to sign for them.

Juve FC Says

Emerson has been on our radar for a long time now and is probably the best replacement for the underperforming Alex Sandro.

The defender won Euro 2020 with Italy and continues to get invitations from Roberto Mancini.

If he moves to Juve, he would be close to home, where the Azzurri boss can easily watch him.