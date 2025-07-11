Juventus could be handed a way back in the race for Ronald Araujo as Barcelona has lowered his price tag to sell him.

The defender is one of the players Juve has been following, and the Bianconeri wanted to add him to their squad last summer.

However, Barcelona convinced him to sign a new contract, and he remained at the Spanish club.

Araujo has been one of the best players on the Barcelona team, so they wanted to keep him and succeeded in doing so.

Now, Barcelona’s stance on his future seems to have changed in recent weeks as they look to improve their options.

Barcelona lowers asking price

He has a release clause worth 60 million euros, but it only lasts until July 15th, which means his suitors would be required to pay more if it exceeds that point.

However, Barca now seems desperate to sell him this summer, and a report on Tuttomercatoweb says they have significantly lowered their asking price for his signature.

The report claims the Catalans are now looking to sell him for around 20 million euros, which is more than half his release clause.

That development has reopened the door for Juventus, who were priced out of a move for him before. Now, they could be tempted to try again, knowing the financial terms are more favourable.

Araujo remains one of the most reliable defenders in La Liga, and with his experience and physicality, he could be a smart addition to the Juventus backline.

Ronald Araujo (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Juventus has other priorities

Despite the opportunity, Juventus may not move quickly. A new defender is not a priority for them right now, as they are focusing their attention on strengthening other areas of their squad.

That said, if the price remains low and no other club swoops in immediately, Juve could reconsider. The player is admired in Turin, and the management is aware that deals like this do not come around often.

The next few weeks will reveal whether Juventus makes their move or lets another club beat them to the signature of one of La Liga’s standout defenders.