“Juventus definitely helped me” – McKennie opens up on his redemption road

Even prior to the January arrivals, Juventus were beginning display signs of improvement following an abysmal start to the campaign.

While the club’s form remains far from spectacular, at least Max Allegri’s men managed to find their defensively solidity.

One of the best comeback stories of the season has been Weston McKennie’s redemption.

The American’s career had been on a sliding course before hitting rock bottom when the USMNT kicked him out of the squad after breaching protocols related to Covid-19, with some even suggesting more outrageous stories concerning the incident.

Nonetheless, the midfielder decided to shift his focus back to what matters the most and has successfully turned things in his favor.

The former Schalke man regained his starting position at Juventus thanks to some energetic performances while also finding the back of the net on some occasions.

Moreover, he’s been doing very well with his national team, and has scored the first goal in the World Cup qualifier against Honduras.

Prior to the match, McKennie spoke about his fall and rise in the pre-match press conference.

“I think it was a learning lesson, I think as I went back in [to the team] that it was important for me to put my head down and work,” said the midfielder as reported by CBS Sports.

“Juventus definitely helped me out with that a lot, and as you know, I struggled for a bit, lost my confidence and like I said, it was a learning lesson.

“I let my team (USMNT) down and let my country down, my team (Juventus) down, my family down and myself,” McKennie said.

“So when I got called back, it was to try and rebuild the relationships and the trust with everyone and to just perform, show that I’m there for the team and there to try and win.”