Juventus has a long-standing interest in Nicolo Zaniolo, but their delays in adding him to their squad could make it harder for them to achieve it.

The Bianconeri have had a busy summer transfer window which has seen them make some impressive signings.

However, they are not done, and the AS Roma man could still make the move to the Allianz Stadium.

Roma remains open to selling him, and Tottenham is competing with Juve for his signature.

But none of the clubs has tabled an acceptable bid just yet. Roma wants at least 50m euros, which must be cash only.

However, as the clubs struggle to agree on a deal for his signature, a report on Football Italia claims he is gradually edging towards a contract extension with the Giallorossi.

It claims he will be given a new deal if the clubs continue to struggle to find an agreement with his present employers.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo is one of the finest talents in Serie A, and Roma knows this. They will insist on getting a good transfer fee for his signature.

Because of the progress, they are making, he might also be willing to renew his deal with them.