Juventus delay in signing Scamacca could cost them more money

Reports have linked Juventus with a move for Gianluca Scamacca for much of the last year.

They had targeted him when he was on loan at Genoa from Sassuolo last season.

He has become a key member of the Sassuolo team in this campaign and Juve still wants him.

However, the Bianconeri are delaying in getting the deal sorted and Tuttomercatoweb warns that his value has continued to rise.

This means Juve would most likely pay more for his services if they allow him to continue his development at the club.

But the Bianconeri cannot sign him now unless they sell some of their current options, especially Dejan Kulusevski.

Juve FC Says

Scamacca is a fine attacker and has done well in terms of his development, but is he good enough for Juve?

The 23-year-old doesn’t score as many goals as we would want from a centre-forward and it is hard to see where he is better than Moise Kean.

The Bianconeri has more than enough underperforming attackers and we need one who is much more lethal in front of goal than Scamacca.

Some reports have linked Dusan Vlahovic with a move to the Allianz Stadium and he is much better than Scamacca.