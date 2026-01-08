Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is reportedly determined to make a return to action ahead of schedule.

The 25-year-old hurt himself on November 29 while attempting a shot during a Serie A contest against Cagliari.

It was later revealed that the Serbian suffered a high-grade lesion, forcing him to go under the knife in early December.

Dusan Vlahovic pushing for an early return from injury

After undergoing surgery, several observers expected Vlahovic to remain on the sidelines until early spring.

But according to Tuttosport, the former Fiorentina striker has been making important strides in his recovery path, as he aims to make a timely return to action.

The Turin-based newspaper reveals that the player is hoping to be available at Luciano Spalletti’s disposal by mid-February, and perhaps take part in the Derby d’Italia clash against Inter at San Siro, scheduled for the weekend of February 14-15.

This would be a major boost for the Juventus manager, who had identified Vlahovic as his ultimate first choice following his arrival in late October.

Spalletti is currently relying on Jonathan David and Lois Openda, who have been blowing hot and cold following a slow start to life in Turin.

Nevertheless, the 66-year-old doesn’t consider either one a natural centre-forward, which is why the club has been pondering its options on the market over the past few days, studying profiles like Alexander Sorloth, Artem Dovbyk and Lorenzo Lucca.

Juventus await updates Vlahovic before making market moves

With Vlahovic potentially making his return to action a few weeks ahead of schedule, Spalletti and Juventus would be happy to adjourn their plans and maintain the status quo while keeping a close eye on the Serbian’s rehabilitation process, before making a final decision on the matter towards the end of January.

In the meantime, Vlahovic has been linked with a move to Barcelona or Milan once his contract with Juventus expires at the end of the season, but the source insists that the striker is hellbent on ending his four-and-a-half-year stint in Turin on a high note.