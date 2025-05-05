Juventus wingback Andrea Cambiaso suffered muscle elongation during Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Bologna.

The 25-year-old was enjoying his best outing in months on his return to the Renato Dall’Ara after being impeded by recurring ankle problems since December. He produced the assist for Khephren Thuram’s opener and scored a goal himself that was ruled out for a marginal offside call.

However, Cambiaso’s outing ended on a disappointing note, as he was hooked off in the middle of the second half after feeling some discomfort in his thigh. He left his place on the pitch for Alberto Costa who failed to inspire.

Cambiaso picks up new injury

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

The Italy international arrived at J|Medical Centre on Monday to undergo necessary clinical tests. The results have confirmed that the player has picked up a new injury, albeit a slight one.

“Andrea Cambiaso, following the muscle discomfort felt during the Serie A match against Bologna, underwent diagnostic tests this Monday morning at J|Medical that showed an elongation of the rectus femoris of the left thigh,” revealed the note published on the official Juventus website.

“More examinations will be conducted in about seven days to define the exact recovery time.”

Andrea Cambiaso to undergo new tests next week

Hence, Cambiaso will remain out of action for at least one week, which rules him out of the vital showdown against Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico.

The two sides are currently on par in points, alongside Roma, while Bologna are only one point behind the trio, in what is shaping up to be an epic race for the all-important fourth place.

In addition to Cambiaso, Juventus will be without the suspended Kenan Yildiz, while Teun Koopmeiners and Dusan Vlahovic are hoping to recover in time.