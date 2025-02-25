Juventus has confirmed another injury setback for Douglas Luiz after the midfielder underwent medical tests at the JMedical Centre. The Brazilian, who had only recently returned from a previous injury, suffered another blow during the match against Cagliari at the weekend.

Juve has been working hard to keep their key players fit, but injuries are an inevitable challenge for any team. Maintaining a fully healthy squad throughout a demanding season is difficult, and the Bianconeri have faced their fair share of setbacks.

Luiz arrived at the club in the summer, but injuries have prevented him from showcasing his best form. His time on the pitch has been limited, frustrating both the player and the club as they await his full integration into the team. The midfielder is eager to contribute more consistently, but his fitness struggles have made that difficult.

Unfortunately, Luiz has now suffered a thigh injury, with Juventus confirming the extent of the problem in an official statement. The club announced:

“Following the muscular discomfort suffered in the second half of the Serie A match against Cagliari, Douglas Luiz underwent medical examinations at the J|Medical this Tuesday morning, which revealed a low-grade lesion of the femoral biceps of the left thigh.”

Losing Luiz once again is a significant blow for Juventus, as they had hoped to have him available for the crucial run-in at the end of the season. However, injuries are an unavoidable part of football, and the team will need to adapt and find solutions in his absence.

With the midfielder now facing another spell on the sidelines, Juventus must rely on their squad depth to navigate the remaining fixtures. The hope will be that Luiz can make a full recovery soon and finally get the chance to establish himself as an important figure in the team. Until then, the focus will be on managing the squad effectively to ensure they remain competitive in the closing stages of the season.