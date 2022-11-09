Juventus delivers injury updates as key men close in on a return to action

Injuries have been a persistent problem for Juventus this season and the Bianconeri have not fully recovered from the menace.

Max Allegri has struggled to field his best men in a starting XI in consecutive matches because one gets injured almost every time they step on the pitch.

Juve is keen to get over this period and their latest injury update is not so bad as some players close in on a return.

A report via Football Italia reveals Leandro Paredes and Moise Kean joined the group training yesterday, suggesting they are very close to a return.

However, Dusan Vlahovic and Weston McKennie went through personalised training sessions in their bid to return to fitness.

Juve has two more games before the World Cup break and they will be keen to win both. With a fully-fit team, they could easily achieve that.

Juve FC Says

Injuries are a part of football, but when you have too many of them, you run into problems.

The Juve team is beginning to achieve results regardless of who plays or not, but things could be much better if all their top players are fit and play as often as the club wants to use them.