Moise Kean is pushing to leave Juventus in this transfer window as he lacks game time at the Allianz Stadium.

The striker has been pushed further down the pecking order by the emergence of Kenan Yildiz.

The Turkish teenager is now one of the finest players in their squad and will continue to get game time at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve acknowledges that Kean needs to play and has opened the door for the Azzurri star to leave them this month.

Several clubs have shown interest in taking him on loan for the rest of the season, and he desires a move to high-flying Fiorentina.

Juve has no issues with sending the striker to Florence, but Calciomercato reveals they are asking for a 3 million euro loan fee in return.

This could complicate the transfer because Fiorentina thinks the fee is too much for them to pay for a player for just six months.

Both clubs remain in talks, but Juve will likely have to set a more realistic amount or keep Kean.

Juve FC Says

The most important thing is that Kean joins a club where he can play regularly because this will protect his transfer value.

If we keep asking for too much, he will not leave us, which will not benefit us in any way.