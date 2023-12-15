Juventus dropped two points at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris against Genoa this evening after struggling to break down Genoa’s stubborn defence. The Bianconeri went into the game looking for a win to take them back to the top of the Serie A table before Inter Milan plays.

Facing Juve on the back of a four-game winless run was not the best time for Genoa, but they showed good form and were good value for money, thanks to their bravery. Although Juve dominated the first half, Genoa was still very much in the game and eager to hurt the Bianconeri when a chance came.

Juve had to wait until the 28th minute to take the lead, thanks to a penalty from Federico Chiesa, who had been fouled a minute earlier. The Bianconeri could not extend their advantage before halftime, which proved costly as Genoa returned from the break more determined than ever to earn a result.

Whatever Alberto Gilardino told his players at halftime worked, as they equalised three minutes after the interval through Albert Gudmundsson after a fine passage of play, Juve struggled to regain the lead but was confident in achieving that, considering how many late shows they have had recently.

However, Genoa was prepared and defended until the end, with a superb stop from Josep Martinez denying Bremer a late winner.