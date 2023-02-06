Juventus denies intending to sack Pogba according to Romano

Some recent reports have suggested that Juventus could terminate the contract of Paul Pogba as the midfielder continues to struggle with injuries.

Pogba’s first spell at the club has been one of the most successful of his career so far, so when he ran down his contract at Manchester United, it was an easy decision for the Bianconeri to bring him back to Turin.

However, the Frenchman has been struggling to play and hasn’t even made a competitive debut for the club.

If things continue this way, he might not play this season, yet Juve is not planning to terminate his contract, according to Fabrizio Romano. He tweeted:

“Juventus deny stories and rumours reporting intention of terminating Paul Pogba’s contract. It’s not even a possibility considered by the club at this stage, as they’re waiting for him.

“Pogba has still zero minutes since he joined in July due to injuries.”

Juve FC Says

Terminating a player’s contract is a big deal and both sides must find an agreement for that to happen.

This means Juve will keep struggling to get Pogba fit again instead of engaging in the process of ending his deal.

If he remains injury-prone for the rest of this season, the midfielder should honourably ask to leave the club.