Juventus denies more players were at McKennie’s party

Juventus has denied that more of their players than those reported attended Weston McKennie’s illegal party.

The American recently hosted a party at his residence and it was reported that Paulo Dybala and Arthur were in attendance.

The trio has since been fined and suspended by the club for that error of judgement.

However, some reports continue to claim that it wasn’t just Dybala and Arthur who joined the American host at his home.

Tuttosport via Football Italia says that there might have been more players from the club at the party.

However, about three of them left the party before the cops arrived at the scene.

But the Bianconeri have now denied that there were more of their players in attendance and insist that they have punished those that broke the law.

Considering that their team is struggling with form, this is probably the worst form of irresponsibility that Juventus players can show in a time like this.

They would now face Torino this weekend without the returning Dybala and McKennie because Arthur was already set to miss the game through injury.

It remains unclear how many games their suspension will last and the fans can only pray that the team doesn’t miss their input.