Juventus has officially refuted suggestions that they were aware of Nicolo Fagioli’s betting issues and chose not to take any action. Fagioli has recently come under scrutiny for violating betting regulations, along with several other Italian players. This situation has led to Nicolo Zaniolo and Sandro Tonali being temporarily omitted from the Italian national team squad.

Initial reports in the media indicated that Juventus had no involvement in the case and that Fagioli acted independently. However, gossip columnist Fabrizio Corona has alleged that Juventus was aware of the issue before the pre-season commenced but opted not to address it. According to his claims, Juventus concealed the matter by keeping Fagioli at home while the rest of the team traveled to the USA for pre-season training. Juventus has denied these allegations, emphasising that they had no knowledge of Fagioli’s betting problems.

But the club has denied this allegation and put out a statement which reads:

“Regarding what was has been reported by several media outlets, Juventus FC specifies that as soon as it received news of the possible involvement of player Nicolò Fagioli in the matter of betting, it immediately and promptly contacted the FIGC Federal Prosecutor’s Office.”

Juve FC Says

In this case, we expected to be roped into it eventually because we have almost always been soft targets to the rumour mill.

However, as fans, we stand behind our club and believe them in their response to the allegation.