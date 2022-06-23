Juventus was linked with a move for PSG attacker, Neymar, some days ago.

The Brazilian has been in Paris since 2017 when he broke the world transfer record to join the Ligue 1 side.

He signed a contract extension recently, but they are changing things in their team ahead of a new manager being named.

Neymar could be sold and reports claim he will move to Juventus if he leaves Paris.

But Corriere Dello Sport reports that the rumour is untrue and people at Juve have denied it.

Although the Bianconeri have just lost Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata might not return to the club, Neymar is not on their shopping list at the moment.

Juve FC Says

Neymar has been one of the most talented players of his generation, but even he knows he could have achieved more in his career.

The former Barcelona man seems too distracted and that will likely be a problem at Juve.

Also, he is one of the highest-paid players in the world now and Juve will struggle to pay even half of his current salary.

Neymar is a great player, but the best thing we can do is to focus on other players that are less expensive to have in your squad.