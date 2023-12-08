Despite gradually distancing themselves from the controversial European Super League project, Juventus are reportedly unwilling to rejoin the ECA (European Club Association).

Hundreds of European clubs are members of this organization, but the Bianconeri left along with fellow Super League rebels Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli served as the head of the organization but swiftly resigned from his post following the infamous Super League announcement in April 2021.

With Agnelli now out of the club, many believe that the Bianconeri could be back to UEFA’s good graces, and a return to the ECA could pave the way.

On Thursday, ECA president Nasser Al-Khelaifi (more renowned as the president of Paris Saint-Germain) claimed that the Serie A giants could be aiming for a return to the organization.

“If Juventus stop what they are trying to fight for, which I think is a stupid project, they are always most welcome,” said the Qatari businessman.

“I spoke to the owner [John Elkann] and, you know, he called me and I think they want to be back. They are definitely most welcome.”