Romelu Lukaku has been at the center of one of the longest and most bizarre transfer sagas of the ongoing summer market.

After spending the previous campaign on loan at Inter, many expected the Belgian to complete a permanent return to the Giuseppe Meazza.

But it later emerged that the 30-year-old was simultaneously negotiating a transfer to Juventus, prompting the irritated Nerazzurri to cut all ties with the striker.

In recent hours, some reports have been accusing the Bianconeri of contacting the player since March. At the time, Lukaku had a contract with Inter, so this would constitute a breach of FIFA regulations.

Moreover, it is claimed that the player’s consent to the Juventus transfer came on June 12, a day before the Champions League final in Istanbul which Inter lost to Manchester City – with Lukaku missing a golden chance to score.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Fabiana Della Valle, Juventus deny any wrongdoing in this whole debacle.

The Bianconeri insist that they only contacted the player in July after getting the green light from Chelsea.

Regardless of these absurd allegations, this will be a decisive week for Juventus and Lukaku. The Italians are looking to finalize an exchange deal that would see Dusan Vlahovic head in the opposite direction.

As Della Valle explains, Chelsea are only offering 20 million euros as compensation due to the difference in market values between the young Serbian and the experienced Belgian.

Nevertheless, Juventus are holding out for 40 million, so we shall see if all parties will manage to reach a final agreement.