Juventus-Depay agreement ever closer: Here are all the figures

In the last couple of weeks, Memphis Depay has emerged as the ultimate favorite to bolster Max Allegri’s frontline. The 28-year-old is currently working on terminating his Barcelona contract, which would allow him to join Juventus as a free agent.

According to several reports in Italy and Spain, the Dutchman is ever close to the exit doors at the Camp Nou, making his arrival to Turin imminent.

JuventusNews24 reports that the Italians will relinquish their bonus from Miralem Pjanic’s transfer which is worth 2 million euros in order to facilitate the termination of Depay’s contract.

The source believes that this figure should be enough to trigger an agreement between the Catalans and the castaway striker.

The Blaugrana are working on cutting down their squad in order to make room on the wage bill for their new arrivals who haven’t been registered yet.

For his part, Depay has become an afterthought at the club since the sacking of his compatriot Ronald Koeman, which marks him as a natural departee.

Moreover, the report adds that the Netherlands international is asking for a two-year contract at Juventus with a salary worth 7.5 million euros per season.

In the next few hours, the Old Lady will make the final decision, but an agreement is reportedly close.