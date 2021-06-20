Juventus depending on Ronaldo to shape their summer transfers

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo will determine how Juventus operates in this transfer window, according to Sky Sports Italia via Football Italia.

The Bianconeri are open to offloading Ronaldo for the right price as his wages weigh heavily on them now.

They signed him from Real Madrid in 2018 and he continued earning an enormous sum of money which makes him one of the highest-paid players in the world.

The coronavirus pandemic last year affected the finances of the Bianconeri and it is still reducing their income from several streams.

They know they have to keep things financially reasonable while they go through this tough time.

Offloading Ronaldo’s wages, which is more than 30m euros annually, would be a great way to save cash to bolster their squad.

The report says the Bianconeri is hoping that a team will come in to sign him and they have set their asking price at just under 30m euros.

The attacker has interest from Manchester United and PSG, but paying his wages remains a problem as those clubs have also taken a hit financially.

Reports have linked the likes of Manuel Locatelli and Mauro Icardi with summer moves to Juve, but they might struggle to land both stars if they keep Ronaldo for the last year of his current deal.