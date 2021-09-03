“Juventus deserve more respect” Former Juventus star slams Ronaldo

Former Juventus star, Sergio Brio has slammed Cristiano Ronaldo for how he left the club.

Ronaldo left Juve less than 5 days before the transfer window closed and he eventually signed for Manchester United days after.

The attacker had been on the news for much of the summer with some reports claiming he wants to leave, while others said Juventus was desperate to sell him.

However, there was no concrete offer on the table before this season and he played their first match against Udinese and even scored a disallowed goal.

But he didn’t look a happy man and walked out on them while they prepared for their next game against Empoli.

Juve would eventually agree to offload him to United, but Brio didn’t like how he left the club.

Brio says Ronaldo may have fallen out with the club, but he could have left it in a better way.

He claims that he has a lot of respect for the clubs he played for because they believed in him and Ronaldo should have approached things from that angle as well.

“Juventus deserve more respect, I didn’t expect Ronaldo to snub the club like this. It was not nice of him,” Brio told Tuttosport as quoted by Football Italia.

“I always speak highly of the three clubs where I played: Juventus, Lecce and Pistoiese because they signed me and believed in me. Cristiano is a great professional, but his farewell should have been different.

“Perhaps they didn’t break up gracefully, but I am convinced it was the right thing for the player and the club. If a player is forced to stay, he could cause damage to his teammates and the club.”