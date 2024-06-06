Juventus has offered a new two-year deal to Adrien Rabiot, with the option of an additional season.

The Frenchman has been at the club since 2019, and Juve has spent the last two summers trying to convince him to sign a new long-term contract.

Rabiot signed a one-year deal at the end of the 2022/2023 season, even though Juve wanted him to commit to a longer contract.

The Frenchman has continued to demonstrate that he is the most important and perhaps the best midfielder at the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus wants him to stay and contribute to their rebuilding under Thiago Motta, and the incoming manager also wants to work with the former PSG star.

However, Rabiot has yet to sign a new deal, and Juve wants him to act quickly.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims the Old Lady is desperate for him to sign an extension as soon as possible.

While they are targeting other midfielders, including Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz, their primary goal is to keep Rabiot at the Allianz Stadium, and Juve needs his response promptly.

Rabiot will be out of a contract in less than 30 days, and it is baffling that he still hasn’t signed a new deal.

It seems he has decided to leave the club, and he must communicate that to us as soon as possible.