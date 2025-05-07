Juventus are reportedly determined to maintain the services of Chelsea loaned-out defender Renato Veiga beyond his current loan spell.

The Bianconeri signed the 21-year-old on a dry loan in January as a replacement for Gleison Bremer who has been out with an ACL injury since October.

The Portuguese was immediately thrust into Thiago Motta’s starting lineup due to the injury crisis, while Igor Tudor has identified him as his ultimate central defender at the heart of the three-man backline thanks to his ability to distribute the ball from the back.

Despite a few expected mistakes at the back, Veiga has been largely impressive, so Cristiano Giuntoli is keen to find a way to keep him in Turin.

Can Juventus keep Renato Veiga

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Serie A giants could opt for one of two solutions in their attempts to secure the young defender for next season.

The first would be signing Veiga for good by striking a final accord with Chelsea. Nevertheless, this remains a daunting task, as the Blues would be reluctant to sell the player who is considered one for the future.

Even though he struggled for playing time during his first six months at Stamford Bridge, the Portugal international is highly regarded by Enzo Maresca and his collaborators, and might have an important role to play for the Blues next season.

Therefore, Chelsea could request a sizable transfer fee that Juventus would struggle to meet.

The second option for Juventus

The Turin-based newspaper thus suggests an alternative route. Instead of signing Veiga on a permanent transfer, the Bianconeri could try to secure a new loan deal, likely with an option or obligation to buy at the end of the season.

While this agreement would also include comprehensive figures, it would at least allow the Italians to defer the costs to the 2026/27 budget.