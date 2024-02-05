Juventus are reportedly hellbent on maintaining the services of Wojciech Szczesny who might be considering a relatively early retirement.

The Bianconeri goalkeeper triggered an automatic renewal clause last season that pushed back his contract’s expiry date to June 2025.

The 33-year-old had often reiterated his desire to end his career at the club.

However, this could come too soon for the Bianconeri’s liking, as the Pole had revealed that he doesn’t intend to stay in the game for too long.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus consider Szczesny’s contract renewal an absolute priority.

The management would like to tie him down to a long-term contract.

The former Arsenal and Roma goalkeeper might be enjoying the most successful season of his career on a personal level.

Last night, the custodian pulled off two sensational saves against Nicolo Barella and Marko Arnautovic, albeit they weren’t enough to prevent a Derby d’Italia defeat at the hands of Inter.

Therefore, Juventus realize the importance of maintaining Tek at Continassa for years to come.

But while convincing the Poland international to postpone his retirement is one hurdle, his wages represent another knot.

As the source tells it, Szczesny is one of the highest earners at the club, with his gross salary reaching around 15 million euros.

Hence, the report expects the two parties to delve into detailed discussions, most likely towards the end of the season.

The Polish star joined Juventus in 2017. He served as an understudy for Gianluigi Buffon in his first campaign in Turin before asserting the Number One spot following the original departure of the Italian icon in 2018.