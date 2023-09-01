Juventus is actively working to finalise a deal that would see Filip Kostic transferred to West Ham in the remaining hours before the closure of the transfer window.

Kostic is no longer a significant part of Max Allegri’s plans at Juventus, making his departure from the club likely. West Ham has emerged as the club displaying the strongest interest in acquiring his services.

The Hammers are in pursuit of a winger and have communicated their desire to sign Kostic to Juventus. Both clubs now have a limited timeframe to negotiate and finalise the deal. Calciomercato reports that Juventus is eager to maintain West Ham’s interest and is closely monitoring the situation.

West Ham, while interested in Kostic, is also exploring other potential targets. However, they need to complete a transfer for Kostic before the closure of the transfer window in England.

Juventus is fully focused on West Ham’s interest and is acutely aware of the ticking clock, hoping that a deal can be successfully concluded as swiftly as possible.

Juve FC Says

Kostic is one player we need to offload and sadly, he does not have many clubs who want to add him to their squad.

We now have to pray that West Ham remains interested and begins the formalities of making the move permanent soon. Otherwise, we will lose another suitor.