Throughout the course of the season, several Juventus players will earn new contracts as Cristiano Giuntoli and company look to restore order at the club.

One of the first names who are expected to earn a new deal is Federico Gatti.

The defender signed for the Bianconeri in January 2022 but remained on loan at Frosinone until the following summer.

The 25-year-old joined Max Allegri’s ranks last season. Although he had his highs and lows, he earned the affection of the fans, his teammates and the coaching staff.

Unfortunately for Gatti, his lowest point since joining the club ensued over the weekend, in what was a catastrophic display at the back against Sassuolo.

The Italian committed several blunders in the 2-4 loss at the Mapei. His calamitous evening reached its climax with a horrific own goal in added time.

Nevertheless, this off-night won’t be enough to alternate the management’s plans for the up-and-coming defender.

According to ilBianconero, Juventus are still looking to finalize their agreement with Gatti over a new contract.

The defender currently has a contract with the club that runs until 2027. But the hierarchy could be looking to push the deadline further and perhaps offer the player a slight pay rise.

As the source tells it, only details separate the two parties from reaching a final accord. Therefore, Saturday’s events won’t affect the club’s plans on this front.