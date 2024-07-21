Juventus are reportedly keen to tie down Kenan Yildiz to a new long-term contract, especially after winning Thiago Motta’s favor.

The teenager rose to prominence last season with a sensational debut campaign with the first team. He even managed to earn a starting berth at one stage, keeping Federico Chiesa and other senior members of the squad on the bench.

And with Motta planning to implement a 4-2-3-1 system, he considers the Turkish the ideal profile to set the left flank ablaze.

The 19-year-old has yet to join Juve’s pre-season preparations, as he was granted an extended vacation after reaching the Euro 2024 quarter-finals with Turkiye.

Nevertheless, Yildiz dropped by last week while in Turin for a nose operation. During his brief trip to Italy, he had the opportunity to meet his new coach.

According to La Gazzetta della Sport via JuventusNews24, the young winger has already bewitched Motta who now considers him untouchable.

Therefore, the management is determined to put the player’s signature on a new contract to ward off all suitors.

The new deal will certainly include a comprehensive pay rise as Yildiz remains one of the smallest earners on the club’s wage bill. The contract extension would push back the deadline from 2027 to 2028 or even 2029.

In addition to the new and improved deal, Juventus will also offer the former Bayern Munich the iconic number 10 jersey as an extra incentive.

Paul Pogba is the current owner of the legendary jersey, but his lengthy dropping ban means he’ll highly unlikely to play for the club ever again