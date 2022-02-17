Juventus determined to keep hold of one of their star men

Matthijs de Ligt is the most valuable defender at Juventus right now, and he has not been disappointing in his performances for the club.

The Dutchman joined the Bianconeri in 2019, and he still has suitors all around Europe.

Because of this, Juve is facing a fight to keep hold of the Mino Raiola client.

The likes of Barcelona and Chelsea have been credited with interest in his signature.

However, keeping the defender is a club priority at the moment.

Calciomercato claims the Bianconeri know there is a lot of interest in his signature, but they are determined to ensure he spends next season on their books.

Juve FC Says

Juventus is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and we shouldn’t be losing our top talents to rival sides on the continent.

Sometimes, a player just wants a new challenge, and that is understandable, but it is embarrassing as a top club to lose a key player because he is getting a better financial offer elsewhere.

As we rebuild our current squad, we need De Ligt to play for us for at least one more season before cashing in on him.

The money from his sale should be enough to sign a good replacement.