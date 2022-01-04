Juventus determined to keep Morata and are unhappy with Barcelona approach

Juventus is unhappy with Barcelona’s approach for Alvaro Morata and is preparing to keep hold of the striker.

The Spaniard hasn’t been in top form this season and feels Juve might not renew his current loan deal, which expires in the summer.

Barca’s new manager, Xavi Hernandez, has identified the former Chelsea man as a player who can help his team.

They have even spoken to the Atletico Madrid loanee and now need to reach an agreement with Juve to get their man.

However, a report via Football Italia claims the Bianconeri are unhappy with their approach and Max Allegri is determined to hold on to the Spanish striker.

Although he is not in his best form, losing him would leave a huge void in the Juventus squad.

Juve FC Says

Morata has been an important member of Allegri’s team in this campaign and he would likely still lead the club’s attack in the second half of this campaign.

Barcelona’s approach hasn’t been respectful considering Juve is also a top club like them.

If we get a replacement for him this month, we could terminate his deal and let him leave. Otherwise, he has to remain at the club until the summer.