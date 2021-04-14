Juventus determined to offload these two midfield flops

Juventus has decided to sell Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot when the transfer window reopens.

Both midfielders joined the club as free agents in 2019 and are on huge salaries in Turin.

However, they haven’t justified why the champions went all out to get their signatures and Juve is now ready to cut their losses and move on, according to La Repubblica via Football Italia.

Rabiot joined from PSG and has played more games than Ramsey, but the Frenchman remains unconvincing.

Ramsey helped Arsenal to reach the final of the Europa League before moving to Italy. However, his persistent fitness problems have limited his impact at the Allianz stadium.

According to the same report, Juve has already identified replacements for both players with the report claiming that they hope to sign AC Milan’s contract rebel, Hakan Calhanoglu for free and Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo.

Milan is confident of keeping hold of Calhanoglu, but they cannot meet his contract demands.

If Juve offloads some players, they can offer the Turkish international his desired contract terms.

Locatelli is available for sale and Juve just needs to meet the Green and Black’s asking price.

English teams have been linked with moves for Ramsey and Rabiot and it would be interesting to see who they play for from next season.