On Sunday, Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa re-established themselves as the ultimate striking duo for Juventus.

The two stars combined to score the opener against Inter in the Derby d’Italia. The Italian provided the assist for the Serbian who finished the maneuver with a neat first touch.

While the lead proved short-lived, the two attackers’ displays came as a fresh breath of air following a worrying goal drought.

This situation confirmed the club’s dire need to secure the two players’ services for the long term.

According to Tuttosport, the Juventus management is laying the groundwork to renew the contracts of Chiesa and Vlahovic.

The Euro 2020 hero is running on a deal that expires in 2025. Therefore, his renewal is the more urgent matter.

Nevertheless, the player’s agent Fali Ramadani has reportedly reassured the club that his client doesn’t intend to leave on a free transfer.

Hence, the two parties are negotiating an extension that pushes back the deadline by a year or two.

These talks could also give Chiesa the opportunity to adjust his wages. While the club cannot afford to grant him a pay rise at the moment, a return to European football next season could boost the club’s finances.

As for Vlahovic, his current deal expires in 2026, but Juventus would like to renegotiate the player’s salary which will continue to rise until it reaches 12.5 million euros in the final contractual year, as it is deemed excessive in the current financial situation.

The source claims the player and his agent are willing to listen, even if the negotiations might not be easy on this front.

The Bianconeri would also like to extend the striker’s contract until 2028 in order to spread the amortization cost (worth 81 million euros) over a longer period.