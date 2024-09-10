Juventus are hoping to agree a new contract with Dusan Vlahovic for both sporting and financial reasons.

The Serbian joined the Bianconeri in January 2022, completing a transfer from Fiorentina worth almost a whopping 80 million euros.

The club’s old administration also offered the striker a lucrative contract at the time, one that includes a mounting salary.

This season, Vlahovic’s current deal will earn him 12 million euros as net wages, making him by far the highest-paid footballer in Italian football.

So according to La Stampa via TuttoJuve, the management is looking to lower the costs by extending the bomber’s contract by another year or two. The current deal expires in June 2026.

This would require the player to agree on a ‘slight’ pay cut, as the Bianconeri would be happy to pay him a salary between 9 and 10 million euros per year.

A new contract would also help the hierarchy decrease the player’s amortization cost by spreading it over a larger period.

Moreover, Juventus are satisfied with the encouraging signs Vlahovic is displaying in his early days under Thiago Motta’s guidance.

They believe the Italo-Brazilian manager can take the best out of the former Fiorentina bomber.

Hence, they would like to armor their prized asset with a long-term deal, and avoid another situation similar to the Federico Chiesa transfer saga.

Juventus were forced to sell the Italian winger at a cut price to Liverpool to avoid losing him for free a year later.

The source adds Juventus could soon relaunch their talks with Vlahovic’s representatives.