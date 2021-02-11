Juventus determined to sign Inter Milan midfielder

Nicolo Barella is one of the best midfielders in Italy at the moment, and Juventus hasn’t been blind to his performances.

The Bianconeri are notorious for signing the best players at their rivals, and the midfielder might be the next player that joins them.

Inter has emerged as one of the toughest opponents for Juve in recent seasons. They would hardly want to lose a top player to the Bianconeri.

Antonio Conte recently fell out with Juventus president, Andrea Agnelli, and it would appear that the feud has a background in Juve’s approach for Barella.

Respected journalist, Maurizio Pistocchi reports that Juventus is targeting the midfielder and may have tried to get him to sign from Inter in recent seasons.

He said that Conte may have been informed by the former Cagliari man that Juve is determined to land his signature.

He tweeted: “Conte and Oriali would have learned from Barella that Paratici would have contacted him several times to convince him to break with Inter to go to Juventus”

Barella has emerged as one of the key men at Inter, and Calciomercato says that the Milan side can rest well over his future.

This is because he has a deal with them until 2024.