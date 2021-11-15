Juventus dethroned as favourite for Serie A hitman

Juventus has been the leading club in the race for Dusan Vlahovic considering they are in Serie A and can offer him continuity in the competition.

The Serbian striker is now on the radar of almost all top European clubs and a new report says another club is now favourites to sign him.

The Corriere Dello Sport, as reported by Football Italia, claims Tottenham is the new favourites to sign him as the Englishmen are prepared to break the bank for the Serbian.

The arrival of Antonio Conte has boosted their chances of winning the race and Fiorentina’s preference to sell him abroad has pushed Juve behind Spurs.

Juve FC Says

This news would come as a tremendous blow to the Bianconeri who had hoped Vlahovic would lead the line at the Allianz Stadium next season.

Juve always knew Fiorentina would make it hard for them to sign the striker, but his future is still open.

While La Viola might have a preference for where he should go, the striker can also choose his next club.

If he decides to remain in Italy to play for Juve just as Manuel Locatelli did in the summer, Juve could still get their man.

But if he agrees to a proposal to leave Serie A, the Bianconeri would need to change focus to other targets like Mauro Icardi.