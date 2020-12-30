Rovella
Juventus develop a clear plan to help them land Nicolo Rovella

December 30, 2020 - 11:58 pm

Juventus are closing in on a move for Nicolò Rovella, and they have developed a clear plan to land the midfielder.

The young Italian has been in fine form for Genoa in the seven league game that he has played for them in this breakthrough season.

He played twice for them before the end of last season, and he has continued with that in this campaign.

Juventus see him as one of the stars of the future, and they want to have him on their books before another team snaps him up.

Calciomercato reports that both teams are close to reaching an agreement after Juventus came up with a fine plan to land him.

The Bianconeri have agreed to pay 9m euros for his signature and they will allow him to remain with them on loan.

It remains unclear how many years the Bianconeri would agree for him to stay.

Juventus has some of the best midfield players in Italy, but they will need to refresh their current options in the near future.

Juventus already has some players on loan at Genoa, but the report says that they might still send Manolo Portanova to them as a part of the deal.

