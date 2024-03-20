Juventus are reportedly laying plans to sign Joshua Zirkzee in the summer, but they will eventually have to cross paths with Bayern Munich.

The 22-year-old has emerged as one of the main breakout stars in Serie A this term. He is spearheading Bologna’s unexpected charge towards a European berth.

The Dutchman is an unconventional centre-forward blessed with brilliant technique and a great eye for goal.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus have a plan in place to sign Zirkzee in the summer.

The Bianconeri are willing to sell one of their current strikers to make room for the new arrival while simultaneously raising transfer funds.

Moreover, the Turin-based giants will reportedly offer the services of one of their Next Gen starlets to sweeten the deal with Bologna.

The Old Lady will also have to overcome competition from Milan who are also keen on Zirkzee’s signature.

Bologna have reportedly slapped a 60-million euro price tag on the player’s back.

But aside from the Rossoneri, Juventus would also have to deal with the striker’s old employers Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians sold Zirkzee to Bologna for just 8.5 million euros. However, they maintained a buy-back option worth 40 million.

And even if the German champions don’t exercise this option, they would be still entitled to receive 40% of the transfer fee in case of a resale.

Therefore, Juventus, Milan and any Premier League suitor would have to deal with Bayern in any case.

The source adds that the Bianconeri tried to probe the German giants about their intentions on Zirkzee when the two clubs held discussions last week over Leon Goretzka.