VERONA, ITALY - NOVEMBER 23: Giuseppe Marotta of FC Internazionale during the Serie A match between Verona and FC Internazionale at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on November 23, 2024 in Verona, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Juventus are plotting a creative strategy to overtake Inter in the race to sign Parma Youngster Giovanni Leoni.

The 18-year-old has been on the Bianconeri’s shortlist since the 2023/24 campaign when he made his breakthrough at Sampdoria in Serie B.

The young defender’s swift rise prompted alarm bells at some of the biggest clubs in Italy, but it was Parma who surprisingly prevailed in the race. But after one year at the Ennio Tardini, the teenager could be set to move for bigger things.

How Juventus can usurp Inter in Giovanni Leoni race

At the start of the summer, Inter emerged as Leoni’s staunchest suitors, trying to reunite Cristian Chivu with his Parma pupil.

However, the Nerazzurri have yet to close the deal, leaving an opening for other suitors, and chief among them is Juventus.

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, the Old Lady is looking to convince Parma with a clever proposal.

Giovanni Leoni (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

While Inter are aiming to bring the Italian teenager to Appiano Gentile this summer, Juventus are willing to let him linger at Parma for another year in return for a slight discount on his current €40 million price tag.

In other words, the Bianconeri would buy Leoni this summer for a figure in the region of €35 million and allow him to further develop his game with the Crociati, before arriving in Turin in the summer of 2026.

Juventus must raise funds for Leoni

Nevertheless, the source insists that Juventus must first raise funds for this significant operation by selling some of their current players.

Damien Comolli and Co. are currently working on offloading the likes of Nico Gonzalez, Timothy Weah, Douglas Luiz and Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serie A giants are simultaneously negotiating deals for Randal Kolo Muani, Jadon Sancho, Nahuel Molina and Morten Hjulmand.