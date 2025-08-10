Juventus are plotting to sign Chelsea defender Renato Veiga for the second time this year, but it will require some patience.

The Portuguese defender signed for the Blues last summer on a £12 million deal from FC Basel, but couldn’t cement himself as a regular starter at Enzo Marseca’s court. Therefore, he was allowed to join the Bianconeri on a dry loan last January.

The youngster immediately established himself as a key player in Thiago Motta’s team and struck a swift bond with the black-and-white fan base. He was also deployed at the heart of the three-man backline following Igor Tudor’s arrival.

Renato Veiga yet to learn his fate after return to Chelsea

Veiga returned to West London following the expiry of his loan spell, but despite his impressive displays in Turin, he’s still considered surplus to requirements at Chelsea.

The Portugal international has been linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs, particularly Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid. However, his exit has yet to materialise.

In recent days, Juventus re-emerged as a possible destination, as the Serie A giants are keen to reunite him with Tudor who was highly impressed by his performances last term.

It should noted that Veiga was one of three players who joined Juventus on dry loans last season. The club has already managed to find a new accord with Porto to keep Francisco Conceicao on a permanent basis, and they’re looking to do likewise with PSG outcast Randal Kolo Muani.

Hence, the club’s rekindled interest in Veiga shouldn’t come as a surprise.

How Juventus plan to re-sign Veiga

According to La Nazione via TuttoJuve, the Italian giants will be looking to pounce on Chelsea’s desperation to offload the deadwood at the end of the summer transfer window to swoop for Veiga.

The Premier League giants have an abundance of players on their books, so they’ll be keen to sell as many players as they can before the deadline.

In the meantime, Juventus will be hoping to get rid of Lloyd Kelly to make room for a new arrival, because unlike Veiga, the Englishman hasn’t quite impressed following his arrival in January.