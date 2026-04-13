Juventus are now open to maintaining the services of Emil Holm beyond the current campaign, but the player must do his part by dispelling a major concern.

The 25-year-old completed a deadline-day transfer last winter, signing for the Bianconeri on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season. Joao Mario headed in the opposite direction, joining Bologna on a dry loan.

Holm was unfortunate to sustain an injury shortly following his arrival, thus impeding his chances of earning a permanent stay.

Nevertheless, the Swede has now returned to action following a two-month hiatus and appears keen to make up for lost time.

Emil Holm convinces Juventus with impressive display in Bergamo

With Weston McKennie serving a one-match ban, Luciano Spalletti entrusted Holm with a starting role against Atalanta. The latter repaid the manager’s faith by producing a solid display against his former employers.

The former Spezia man was behind Jeremie Boga’s winner, and he also created a golden opportunity squandered by Khephren Thuram, not to mention his vital contributions at the opposite side of the pitch.

After the match, Holm reiterated that joining Juventus has been a dream, as he’s been supporting the club since childhood.

But as La Gazzetta dello Sport explains, the right-back will have to earn his stay in Turin in the remaining six rounds of the season.

Juventus worried about Holm’s injury record

Tuttosport also believes that Holm’s future is still hanging in the balance. While Spalletti admires the player (and had approved his arrival in January), the Juventus officials are still reluctant to spend €15 million (plus €3m in add-ons) to purchase his contract.

The Turin-based newspaper believes the Bianconeri could try to negotiate new terms with Bologna, hoping to buy the Swedish international on a discount.

But beyond the financial costs, the source reveals that the player’s physical condition remains Juve’s biggest concern.

Holm’s recent injury was only the most recent of nine separate layoffs that hindered his momentum over the past two campaigns, forcing him to miss a total of 23 league contests.