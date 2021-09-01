Juventus didn’t get their transfer targets because they couldn’t sell their flops

Juventus were linked with moves for the likes of Mauro Icardi, Miralem Pjanic and Axel Witsel for much of the last few days of the transfer window.

Till the last hours of the transfer window yesterday, the Bianconeri were still linked to Icardi and Pjanic, but nothing eventually came out of those rumours.

Juve finished the market with no serious signing from all the deadline day drama around Europe and Il Bianconero claims they failed to achieve their aims because they couldn’t get their flops out.

The report says Juve had transfer-listed several players after they started the summer with a squad filled with unwanted players including those that had returned from loan stints like Marko Pjaca and Douglas Costa.

Both players left and they were also able to sell Merih Demiral and Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, they needed more to leave with the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Weston McKennie all available for transfers, but clubs didn’t come in to sign them.

Failure to offload them meant Juve couldn’t add the likes of Icardi and Pjanic to their squad.

They will hope their current squad can help them achieve their goals for this campaign under Massimiliano Allegri.