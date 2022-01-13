Juventus didn’t reach extra time by playing well against Inter Milan, reckons Marcello Chirico

Inter Milan beat Juventus 2-1 in the Italian Super Cup yesterday in a closely contested match.

The Bianconeri had wanted to win that trophy, which would have been a major positive considering how badly this season has been for the club.

They even took the lead, but Inter equalised and the game headed into extra-time.

A lapse in concentration from Alex Sandro seconds before the final whistle helped Alexis Sanchez to score the winning goal.

Considering the game almost headed to penalties, it is easy to see the Bianconeri did their best to remain in the match.

However, the Italian journalist, Marcello Chirico reckons they were in the game not because they played very well.

He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero: “Juve arrived at the last moment, then hit by Sanchez’s goal, but it’s worth asking how. How did Allegri keep the draw so long? Playing very badly. One wonders if it was the only tactic available to the bianconeri, regardless of the many absences.”

Juve FC Says

Because Juve lost, their game plan would be scrutinized by fans and the media, but if they had won that game, the story would be different.

The Bianconeri, however, had a good game and deserve some praise for staying until the last minute of the fixture.

Losing that cup in that manner hurts, but we need to pick ourselves up and try to win our next few league matches and the Italian Cup.