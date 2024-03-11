The Juventus hierarchy is reportedly forced to sell players over the next three years in order to balance the books.

Il Corriere dello Sport (via IlBianconero) explains the club’s dire financial situation while revealing the key numbers.

As the source tells it, the club must raise between 120 and 130 million euros from player sales in the next three financial years.

The Bianconeri have thus far recorded 20 million from their sales this season, so they would still require another 20M, preferably by June.

Then, the Turin-based giants would have to generate another 40 million euros in the 2024/25 season as well as the following one.

While the club’s expected the return to the Champions League and potential qualification to the 2025 Club World Cup would be significant boosts, they remain insufficient, hence why player sales remain inescapable.

It remains to be seen who will be the sacrificial lambs. Juventus currently have players on loan who would certainly yield substantial revenue if they were to be sold, and chief among them is Matias Soulé.

On a parallel note, the management must subsequently work on reducing the squad’s cost. We’re talking about salaries plus amortization from player transfers.

The Bianconeri have already dropped the cost from 414 million euros to 360M this season.

However, the Roman newspaper warns that the club cannot afford to operate with a squad that costs over 300 million per year.