Juventus director Francesco Calvo has appeared to confirm the club’s backing of Max Allegri as reports circulate that he will leave the club in the summer.

Allegri has failed to deliver a trophy since he returned to Turin in 2021 and the Bianconeri have been urged to sack him and replace him with a better manager.

In the last few days, Antonio Conte has been linked with a return to the Allianz Stadium as his replacement and it will be a popular appointment. Conte was Juve’s manager at the start of their most recent successful spell in Italy and he is a former player of the Black and Whites.

Juve continues to offer support to Allegri for now, but it is just a matter of time before he has to win trophies or lose his job.