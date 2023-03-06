di maria nantes
Juventus director Calvo feeling “confident” on Di Maria renewal

March 6, 2023 - 1:00 pm

Following a thorny start to the campaign, Angel Di Maria has managed to overcome his physical problems to cement himself as a pivotal player in Max Allegri’s formation.

The Argentine has been in impressive form following his return from Argentina’s triumphant World Cup campaign, contributing in more goals than any other Juventus player.

Therefore, the club’s management is adamant about maintaining the veteran’s service for another campaign.

Last summer, the 35-year-old joined Juventus on a one-year contract, but the club’s Chief Football Officer Francesco Calvo confirmed the desire to extend the collaboration with the player.

The Juventus official says that the hierarchy is working in the dark on this front, and is confident in the club’s ability to reach a happy end.

“Renewal? Di Maria is a technical leader on the pitch and in the locker room,” said Calvo in his pre-match interview with DAZN (via Calciomercato) which preceded the Old Lady’s 0-1 defeat in Rome.

“He is one of the important players we want to keep. The proof is the renewal of Danilo.

“We are talking to Di Maria, from time to time. We do these negotiations with the lights off. But we are confident”.

This season, Il Fideo has thus far contributed with seven goals and as many assists in all competitions.

