Juventus director Cherubini working tirelessly to seal first January transfer

For sporting directors all around Europe, transfer market sessions are the moments of truth – It’s make or break time.

Since taking over from his predecessor Fabio Paratici, new Juventus sporting director Federico Cherubini is yet to build a household name for himself.

Unfortunately for the Italian, his promotion came at a time when the club is suffering from a tough financial crisis.

Nevertheless, Cherubini is adamant on making the best out of a difficult situation, and apparently, he has already identified his first mission in the January transfer market.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the director is tirelessly working on offloading Aaron Ramsey.

The Bianconeri want this departure to be the first piece of business conducted this winter.

The report adds that Cherubini is continuously in contact with Premier League clubs, including Newcastle Untied, West Ham and Everton.

However, the midfielder’s hefty wage is proving to be an issue for the potential suitors.

Juve FC say

When it comes to Ramsey’s transfer saga, it’s all about the player’s salary.

This is one of the main reasons why Juventus want him gone as soon as possible. But at the same, it’s also why the English clubs are reluctant to sign him.

However, Cherubini will continue to try, because the 30-year-old’s departure would play a key role in creating some space on the wage bill for potential new arrivals.