Juventus director gave classified statements for nearly 10 hours in the ongoing probe

The Public Prosecutor’s Office questioned Federico Cherubini yesterday in relation to the ongoing investigation of Juventus’ recent transfer dealings.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport via Football Italia claims the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Guardia di Finanza interrogated Cherubini as a person informed of the facts for around 9 hours.

After speaking with him, they classified his statements.

Juve FC Says

This report shows the investigators are serious about finding the exact truth about Juve’s financial dealings.

Cherubini has only just become Juve’s sporting director, but he worked closely with Fabio Paratici, who had held that role for a long time before this season.

Juve is adamant they have done nothing wrong and have broken no financial rules so far.

However, the investigators seem keen to find something inappropriate in the club’s businesses.

Time would tell if Juve has been spotless with all their transfer businesses so far.

Some players the Bianconeri has signed recently have been underperforming as the club struggles to find on-field stability.

However, there is still time and they could return to form in the second half of this season and end the campaign on a positive note.

Juve’s next match would be against Salernitana and they should get all the points from that fixture.